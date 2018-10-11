Senate confirms Eric Dreiband and Jeff Clark

Today, the Senate voted to confirm my good friend Eric Dreiband as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. It also voted to confirm my new friend Jeff Clark as Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The Senate confirmed Clark by a vote of 52-45. Sens. Joe Manchin and Claire McCaskill crossed parties lines to vote for Jeff. The two Florida Senators, Rubio and Nelson, were back home dealing with the latest hurricane. The beleaguered Sen. Heidi Heitkamp skipped the vote.

Eric was confirmed 50-47. It was a straight party line vote among the Senators present. Christian Adams praises Eric’s confirmation here.

These confirmations were long overdue, but now is a time for celebrating, not complaining. Two key Justice Department divisions — Civil Rights and Environment and Natural Resources — are now in very good, conservative hands. Two good people are no longer in limbo.

I am grateful to Sen. Tom Cotton and his great staff for their persistent efforts on behalf of Eric and Jeff. Credit also goes to Don McGahn and Shahira Knight at the White House. Knight took over as legislative affairs director in July of this year, a development that boosted the prospects of Eric and Jeff.