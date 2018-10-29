Shots Fired

Every election cycle, we see news stories about violent attacks on Republican campaign headquarters. For some reason, there are few if any such stories about violent attacks on Democratic offices. The latest one comes from Florida:

Florida law enforcement officials said on Monday that several shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party’s office in South Daytona, which resulted in shattered windows and damaged drywall. South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham said the shooting happened sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. “At this point we can confirm that at least four rounds were fired into the building,” Cheatham said. … Tony Ledbetter, the chairman of Volusia County’s Republican Party, said in an email to the News-Journal that he believes the attack was politically motivated.

Well, yeah. Leading Democratic Party activists constantly tell their followers that President Trump is literally Hitler. Those who tried to assassinate Hitler are celebrated today as heroes. Do the math.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But it is perhaps worth noting that whoever shot up the Volusia County Republican office did more damage than the inept would-be bomber Cesar Sayoc, whose utterly unsuccessful efforts produced wall-to-wall news coverage. Somehow, I don’t think this incident will draw the same attention.