Sinema/Ellison 2020

Kyrsten Sinema and Keith Ellison have a lot in common. They are both prominent Democrats. Sinema represents Arizona in Congress; Ellison represents Minnesota and holds down another job as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Sinema now seeks to represent Arizona in the Senate; Ellison now seeks to become Minnesota attorney general. And both have long careers reflecting radical views that they now mask. They lie boldly about them past careers and radical views. They present themselves as mainstream candidates. They could both adopt “This Masquerade” as their campaign song.

I set forth the facts documenting Ellison’s sick left views in “Can Keith Ellison turn lawman” and elsewhere. Andrew McCarthy now lays out the facts regarding Sinema’s promotion of terrorist lawyer Lynne Stewart.

Lynne Stewart didn’t just represent terrorists. She herself supported terrorism. She went to prison for it.

Sinema promoted Stewart’s campus appearance by Stewart in 2003 while she was under indictment. As it happens, I participated in a National Lawyers Guild panel with Stewart in Minneapolis around the same time. I wrote about it on Power Line in “Face to face with Lynne Stewart.” It was a shocking and memorable experience. She was utterly unapologetic about her behavior. She was proud of it. I also noted her death last year in “Lynne Stewart passes.”

Sinema and Ellison deploy the same generic lie to misrepresent their own past actions on behalf of the terrorist lawyer (in Sinema’s case) and cop killers (in Ellison’s case). They are two peas in a pod, perfect faces of the Democratic Party.