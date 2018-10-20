Standing Up To the Mob

Maxine Waters and other Democratic Party leaders have urged members of their party to harass Republicans when they go out in public, and as far as I know, not a single prominent Democrat has denounced such mob tactics. So the number of such incidents has multiplied rapidly. What I have never understood is why the mob can get away with such disgraceful conduct. In nearly any setting, the sane outnumber the insane. The Democratic Party mob is not a majority. So why don’t ordinary citizens act to stop the craziness?

In this instance, they did. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were eating dinner in a Kentucky restaurant when Democratic Party crazies (news reports say there were four) began to harass them–shouting at them, pounding on their table, and reportedly throwing their food away. But this time, at least, the normals made their feelings known. This video was shot by another diner who sold it to TMZ:

I am not as young as I once was, but if I were in a public place where the Democrats tried to implement their mob strategy, I would make things a lot more uncomfortable for the thugs than the normal diners did in this Kentucky restaurant. Still, it’s a start.