The Power Line Show, Ep. 90: Kavanaughed to Death

We came close to doing the Power Line equivalent of a Beatles reunion with this episode of the Power Line Show, as Scott, John, and I all managed to synchronize our WalMart watches and link up together like the old days. (Only Paul’s vacation in Greece right now prevented us from having the entire fab four in the house.) And what do you suppose we talked about? What else is there to talk about?

The Kavanaugh battle continues to evolve moment by moment, and we try to go into a few loose ends and aspects that have escaped much discussion as far as we know. Since our taping yesterday afternoon I see that the prosecutor the Republicans brought in for last Thursday’s hearing, Rachel Mitchell, has produced a long memo laying out in concise detail all of the problems with Ford’s story, while Jeff Flake took his fakery to “60 Minutes.” We also talked about Keith Ellison’s chances in the Minnesota attorney general’s race. In any case, it seems likely to me that “Kavanaughed” is going to take its place alongside “Borking” as a verb in our political lexicon.

