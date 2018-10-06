The Power Line Show, Ep. 91: The Deep End of the (Lord) Liverpool

This week the Power Line Show takes a break from the All-Kavanaugh-All-the-Time format of recent weeks, and sits down with historian William Anthony Hay, author of a brand new biography of Robert Banks Jenkinson. What? You’ve never heard of Robert Banks Jenkinson? You might recognize him better by his “stage name,” Lord Liverpool, Prime Minister of Great Britain from 1812-1827, during the windup of the Napoleonic wars and the War of 1812 with the United States. Will Hay brings to life this forgotten but very important figure, and ties in what lessons Liverpool offers for today. (Liverpool was perhaps the first Euroskeptic, so we end our conversation with thoughts about Brexit, naturally.) The book, by the way, is Lord Liverpool: A Political Life. Highly recommended.

