The Power Line Show, Ep. 94: Edmund Burke: The First Conservative

Because my voice is still weak and raspy and I was on the road most of last week, this episode of the Power Line Show also consists of another one of my Yale lectures, this time on the topic “Edmund Burke: The First Conservative.” As I explain in the introduction, I ended up spending much of my summer delving into Burke, which is not how I had planned my summer reading scheme. But it seems almost like Burkean “prescription” that it happened. I have heard from a number of readers that they are enjoying these lectures, and I’ll post all of them in the fullness of time. But the next few shows will go back to our usual guest interview format, I promise.

