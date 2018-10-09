The K smear & the Schumer connection

John wrote about the possible FBI connection to the Kavanaugh smear. Speaking this morning with Hugh Hewistt — audio and transcript here — Senator Tom Cotton drew the connection to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Hugh asked Senator Cotton if he had any doubt that the smear “was planned long before it was unveiled.” Senator Cotton responded:

Hugh, I believe the Schumer political operation was behind this from the very beginning. We learned last week that a woman named Monica McLean was Ms. Ford’s roommate, and she was one of the so-called beach friends who encouraged Ms. Ford to go to Dianne Feinstein and the partisan Democrats on the Judiciary Committee. Well, it just turns out, it just so happens that Monica McLean worked for a Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, now a virulent anti-Trump critic on television and former counsel to Chuck Schumer. So I strongly suspect that Chuck Schumer’s political operation knew about Ms. Ford’s allegations as far back as July and manipulated the process all along to include taking advantage of Ms. Ford’s confidences and directing her towards left-wing lawyers who apparently may have violated the D.C. code of legal ethics and perhaps may face their own investigation by the D.C. Bar.

The Democrats deserve Schumer as the face of their party. He is a slimeball without a conscience. I do hope the truth will emerge and the truth will set us free.