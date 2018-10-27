The Week in Pictures: Fizzle Edition

I don’t know what to make of the mail bombs delivered this week. As of deadline for Week in Pictures (earlyFriday afternoon), there a suspect in custody, likely a wacko. A deranged Trump fan? The bombs-that-weren’t-bombs (apparently—reports still conflict about this) were so obviously amateurish that it is hard to rule out the possibility that it is the product of a prankster who just wanted to see how crazy he could make everybody. These bombs were to explosive intimidation what the Vatican’s Swiss guard uniforms are to martial intimidation. (I have always figured the Swiss guards in Rome operate on the theory that any would-be infiltrators would double over in laughter first.) Meanwhile, we have some advance intelligence on next week’s bombs:
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .