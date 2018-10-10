The Whitehouse farce revisited

Pompous jackass Sheldon Whitehouse is running for reelection to represent Rhode Island in the Senate. We saw Whitehouse in action examining Judge Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing the week before last, when Democrats were thrashing around in search of a shard of something with which to tar Kavanaugh. I posted the video of Whitehouse at work in “The Whitehouse farce.”

Former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders is Whitehouse’s GOP challenger. Flanders saw Whitehouse’s performance much as I did. How gratifying to watch Flanders discomfit Whitehouse with it in their debate yesterday (video below).