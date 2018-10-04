Theresa May’s Brilliant Brexit Strategy?

I really hate to pick on British Prime Minister Theresa May, though it does seem evident that she’s totally botched the Brexit negotiations. I noted here several weeks ago that it is a good thing that May is a politician, because she obviously will never make it on “Dancing with the Stars,” and this week as if to prove the point her own party set her up for a another display of supreme awkwardness at a party conference by bringing her onto the stage to the Abba tune “Dancing Queen.” Is this supposed to be a deeply subtle hint to the Shuffling Prime Minister? Anyway, it’s not a great look. Maybe she thinks if she boogies like this the European Union will say, “Please—stop! We’ll give you anything you want!”