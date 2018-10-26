Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll reflects on the new civility in FINGER FOOD. She writes:

As most people probably know by now, one James Thomas, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Ole Miss, advised: “Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all. Put your whole damn fingers in their salads. Take their apps and distribute them to the other diners. Bring boxes and take their food home with you on the way out. They don’t deserve your civility.”

Wow! I know The South has some problematic history, but I thought we could always count on it for exquisite manners. Who knew “civility” had to be merited – not even by how one treats others, but by one’s opinions? And who shall be the Head Arbiter of Merited Civility? Hillary? Mad Max? Professor Thomas himself? Evidently.

This paragon of moral rectitude and scholarship (Sociology? Really? That’s even still a major?) who has undue influence over impressionable (and grade-grubbing) students, has not been fired for advocating several major felonies in the name of “Democratic” Socialist activism. There’s felonious assault, of course, and then premeditated theft, and probably several OSHA violations what with sticking fingers that have been God knows where into a diner’s meal.

You know what I would LOVE to be able to do? (Besides bring back to life a pioneer family that took six months to get from St. Joe, Missouri to California in a covered wagon, and put them in First Class for a flight of two-three hours across the same territory. Wouldn’t THAT be a hoot?) I would love to bring back JFK, Democrat icon par excellence, and show him what his Party has become. I bet the first thing he’d do is slap his moron third-generation relatives silly.

“Guess what, Mr. President? Remember when you were devastated and laid low over losing your little baby, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who was five weeks premature? Your Party advocates the ‘right’ of women to kill their babies at Patrick’s age and right up to the minute they are no longer in their mother’s body. No, really, I’m not making that up. Women take out full-page ads in the newspaper bragging that they have done that. A D-Level actress and relentless attention addict named Lena bemoans the fact that she’s never had the opportunity to kill a baby. Here’s her picture. Yes, sir, I agree that she definitely is ‘no Marilyn,’ even without the silly tattoo and extra 50 pounds.

“There’s more, Mr. President. Remember how you were all but worshipped by the Black community for advocating for basic human and civil rights for all? Now, activists in that same community and the entire Democrat leadership, including its standard-bearer in the last election, steadfastly refuse to say that ‘ALL Lives Matter.’ You can look it up. Normal Black people disagree, of course, as do normal people of all colors.

“I’m afraid we’re not done yet. A jackass professor at Ole Miss has incited others to assault U.S. Senators in restaurants, and – try not to gag, sir – ‘stick their fingers into their salads’ before boxing them up to give to others, possibly the homeless, who enjoy a good used salad.”

“Yes, the cowardly masked thugs setting things on fire and hitting pedestrians with bike locks in this video are Democrats or far-left fans of totalitarianism who will vote Democrat anyway. They probably just like destroying things and hurting people, but they claim to be fighting to get everything free – college, health care, so forth. Yes, I know, you spoke brilliantly of asking not what our country could do for us, but what we could do for our country. That message implied that people were responsible for their own lives, but since that useless Commie killed you, we have learned that almost everyone is just a pathetic, entitled victim. Not you, sir, of course, you are a rich white man reputed to like women, unless that was just a rumor, so pretty much everything is your fault.

“You want to go back to where you were resting in peace? Who could blame you?”

Usually, when I read something as stupid and evil as what Assistant Professor Thomas advocates, it makes me angry. But sometimes it just makes me sad. Who ARE these fellow Americans who cannot get over an election that was two years ago? I know many conservative friends who were willing to give Obama a sporting chance even though they didn’t vote for him. When he turned out to be exactly what we had expected, we just went on with our lives and jobs. We were definitely more depressed when Obama was reelected. But I do not know a single person who would have considered for a minute barging into a restaurant and sticking appendages into the food of any elected official or Obama administration figure.

Well, to the salad-spoilers of America, let me give you a heads-up. I wouldn’t try it in Arizona. I promise you I am not the only one who would take an assault on my salad as a life-threatening event and respond accordingly. I often chop my salads into tiny pieces with a meat cleaver I carry in an appendix holster when I’m out and about. Which would give new meaning to “Finger Food.” Oh, and salad is one thing, but touch my dessert, and all bets are really off.