Trump: “One of My Only Good Traits”

President Trump took some press questions today, and this one-minute answer on the topic of Brett Kavanaugh’s alcohol consumption is simply genius, showing not only his capacity for self-deprecation, but also giving hints that he is a lot more self-aware that people think. (Plus his argument is pretty good, and put in plain language that will likely be very effective among the “deplorables” in flyover country, who surely agree that we shouldn’t demonize high school life.)

ADDENDUM: You know who else didn’t drink? Of course you do. And naturally the left went there: