Trump speaks for me (2)

President Trump appeared at a campaign rally last night in Murphysboro, Illinois. I can’t find a transcript or news story that gives his opening remarks in full. I have tracked down the video posted here to transcribe Trump’s opening remarks myself so that I could supplement my post last night:

Before going any further I want to address the horrible shooting that took place earlier today. The hearts of all Americans are filled with grief following the monstrous killing of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us. It’s an assault on humanity. It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism from our world. This was an anti-Semitic attack at its worst. The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and cannot be allowed to continue. We can’t allow it to continue. It must be confronted and condemned everywhere it rears its very ugly head. We must stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters to defeat anti-Semitism and vanquish the forces of hate. That’s what it is.

Through the centuries the Jews have endured terrible persecution. And you know that. We’ve all read it. We’ve studied it. They’ve gone through a lot. And those seeking their destruction — we will seek their destruction.