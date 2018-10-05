Posted on October 5, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, Economy

Trump Surges: Is it the Economy or Kavanaugh?

Or both. Today’s Rasmussen Reports has President Trump at 51% approval, 48% disapproval. Equally significant is his so-called Approval Index, the difference between Strong Approval and Strong Disapproval. That index now stands at -1, with 38% strongly approving of the president. For purposes of comparison, Barack Obama’s Approval Index was -11 at the same point in his presidency. Obama rarely achieved an Approval Index as favorable as -1.

I have no doubt that President Trump is benefiting from the Brett Bounce. At the same time, the economy has to be a factor. The unemployment rate is a flawed statistic, but the lowest unemployment since 1969–3.7%–is obviously good news. President Trump’s is achieving, on the economy, what Barack Obama and other Democrats assured us was impossible a few years ago.

Just wait until voters start to notice how successful Trump has been in the realm of foreign policy!

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line