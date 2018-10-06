Two More Kavanaugh Cartoons

Michael Ramirez’s latest works came out too late to make The Week In Pictures, so consider this a supplement. This one nicely sums up the Democrat smear campaign. On Michael’s site, it is accompanied by my post from last night, Where Do We Go From Here?:

I especially like this one. When Professor Alan Dershowitz spoke at an event sponsored by my policy organization last Monday, he expressed grave disappointment in the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization on whose board he served for many years. Rightly so: today’s ACLU is just another left-wing special interest group, and no longer has much interest in civil liberties. As its position on the Kavanaugh nomination showed:

The ACLU–now opposed to civil liberties! Another sign of the descent of the Left.