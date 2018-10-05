Waiting for the end

The Senate is scheduled to take up the key procedural vote on the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court later this morning. I don’t pretend to know what the outcome will be. I observe for the moment, however, that the good name of an outstanding appellate judge of unblemished reputation has been dragged through the mud. His reputation has been trashed. The campaign to which he has been subject was initiated by sneak attack after the confirmation proceedings in the Judiciary Committee had concluded.

Every Democratic member of the committee — Dianne Feinstein, Patrick Leahy, Dick Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, Chris Coons, Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris — has gleefully sought to lead the campaign or cooperated in its execution. We have seen the other side of their face and we will recall what was revealed. It wasn’t pretty.

They have engaged in rank character assassination with the active assistance of the best of the mainstream media. Having seen them undertake the task of character assassination unrestrained by conscience or custom, we wonder how far they are from unleashing another James Hodgkinson from among their followers.

In his gentlemanly handling of the proceedings Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has left the Democrats free to reveal themselves in the degradation of their maniacal pretenses. The frequently derided Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stood in there while the Democrats have done their worst. In the course of this disgusting display the Senate itself has sustained grave wounds. The institution was just another pawn in their game.