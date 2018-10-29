Whatever happened to Blasey Ford?

Christine Blasey Ford appears to have shuffled off the scene as quickly as she shuffled onto it. Surely, however, she must be in the process of reaping the rewards of her service to the cause. Surely some benefactor must be endowing a chair for her in academia dedicated to the study of the hippocampus.

She is apparently taking time to weigh the book offers and other opportunities that now come her way, but let us follow the (hard) money. Paul Sperry reports for RealClearPolitics that Ford has monetized her service to the cause in a big way: “‘Nothing to Gain,’ Kavanaugh Accuser Raises Nearly $1 Million.” And the cash is still rolling in. Sperry called on GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy to get a handle on the uses to which the funds might be put.

Cichy told him that Ford and her husband can withdraw as much as they want whenever they want for any purpose.

Sperry notes that “the total does not include a third account collecting $120,000 for an academic endowment in her name.” Hippocamupus, here we come.

Sperry sought to reach Ford to find out the uses to which she is putting the cash, but his attempts to reach Ford at her home and office were unsuccessful. This failure set a pattern. He also reached out to Ford’s legal team – including Washington attorneys Debra S. Katz, Lisa J. Banks and Michael R. Bromwich – to determine the scope of their financial assistance: “Asked specifically if any of them helped cover her travel or security costs, in addition to her legal bills, the lawyers declined comment.”

Sperry adds that the GoFundMe campaigns are only part of the financial assistance Ford is receiving. Asked during her testimony if anyone else besides her lawyers and crowd-funders were helping to finance her efforts, Ford answered that “there are members of the community in Palo Alto that have means to contribute to help me with the security detail, etc.”

“Etc.” leaves a lot of room to roam.

Sperry goes into details and considers the possibilities with a little help from Professor Jonathan Turley here.