A Country Gone Half-Mad

These days it seems that half of our country has gone mad. Many Democrats, perhaps because of disappointment over yesterday’s election results, are behaving in a manner that can fairly be described as crazy. Exhibit A is today’s presidential press conference, where reporters representing the Democratic Party lost their cool entirely. Their rudeness and presumption were extraordinary. CNN’s Jim Acosta was the worst offender, but by no means the only one. It is hard to believe that this is how allegedly professional reporters conduct themselves:

Exhibit B is Democratic Congressman Jerrold Nadler, who will become Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Riding the train from New York to Washington, Nadler couldn’t restrain himself while talking on the telephone:

Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., revealed plans for House Democrats to investigate and impeach Justice Brett Kavanaugh for alleged perjury and investigate and impeach President Donald Trump for alleged treasonous collusion with Russia.

Somehow I don’t think that is what the voters are looking for. Details at the link.

Exhibit C is sheer comedy: Joy Behar, political pundit on “The View,” explaining to a Democratic Party consultant that Republicans made gains in the Senate because of gerrymandering. You can’t make this stuff up:

Here’s the clip of Joy Behar thinking Dems lost Senate seats because of gerrymandering pic.twitter.com/JlwPWMJER0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2018



That interview was one place among many where Democrats have peddled the concept of a national “popular vote” in House and Senate elections. This is a wholly irrelevant concept with no constitutional or logical standing, but expect to hear more about it from the Democrats. Basically, they are trying to undermine the legitimacy not only of the Senate, but of our entire constitutional federal structure. I have no idea what the end game of that effort is supposed to be. Perhaps there isn’t one; perhaps we are just observing people who have been driven mad.