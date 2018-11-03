A Postscript on the Blue Wave

Earlier today, I wrote about the fact that the Democrats’ projected performance in this year’s midterms is below average by historical standards. I think this is because the Democrats’ endless anti-Trump hysteria and drift toward socialism are out of step with the concerns of most voters. Michael Ramirez makes the point humorously:

For purposes of my earlier post, I accepted the consensus view that the Democrats will most likely capture the House and suffer only modest losses in the Senate. But for what it is worth, some observers see evidence that “shy Trump voters” will confound the polls on Tuesday. I have generally been skeptical of such theories, but we will find out soon who is right.