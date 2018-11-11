A tribute to Hyman Shapiro

The Twin Cities Cardozo Society held its annual dinner this past November 1, on the Thursday following the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. The dinner has become an impressive event. Each year two older attorneys — one male, one female — are recognized with the Sidney Barrows Lifetime Commitment Award for professional achievement and good works. Videos with testimonials are played. A law student or younger attorney is recognized for his or her professional promise and other commitment with the Arthur Pfefer Memorial Award. (I was related to Artie by marriage. Having graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School Order of the Coif and Editor of the law review in 1967, Artie was commissioned an Army officer. He was killed in Vietnam in July 1969. The award is given out in Artie’s honor each year by his son, my cousin Dean Phillips.)

The award recipients give acceptance speeches. A keynote speaker is featured. We leave feeling better about ourselves and perhaps encouraged or reminded to pursue goals larger than ourselves.

This year Lawrence Shapiro received one of the two Barrows awards. Larry is an attorney at the Green Espel Law Firm in Minneapolis. I don’t know him, but he gave a memorable speech. He thanked family, friends and clients in the accustomed style for the first three minutes and then turned his remarks into a tribute to his father, a native Canadian who enlisted in the United States Army and served in Europe during World War II in the 82d Airborne Division, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. I found his tribute moving and inspirational. I thought some readers might find it of interest as well today.