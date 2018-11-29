Another Cohen guilty plea [updated with charge]

Michael Cohen is to plead guilty in federal district court in Manhattan this morning “for misstatements to Congress,” according to the multi-bylined New York Times story. I actually can’t tell from the Times story as posted at the moment whether Cohen has appeared in court yet and whether more than one charge was presented. The Times reports that “Cohen admitted to making false statements to Congress about his efforts to pursue a Trump Tower deal in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign.” That is the substance of the Times story as of this moment. The underlying plea warrants more attention when I can get a handle on it.

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal reports that Cohen pleaded guilty to a single count of false statements “includ[ing] remarks about the timing of the Moscow project and about discussions with other individuals at the Trump Organization about the project.”

THIS IS WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR: The plea agreement has been posted online here. The posted document lacks the so-called Criminal Information, which is said to be attached to the document and is what I wanted to see. The 10-page Criminal Information is posted here. I have embedded it below. I take it that President Trump is the ridiculously pseudonymous “Individual 1.” See, e.g., paragraph 1.

