Brexit — or not

The ordeal of Brexit appears to be approaching some sort of crisis. The Telegraph reports that two senior cabinet ministers and two frontbenchers have quit Theresa May’s government over her Brexit deal as Jacob Rees-Mogg prepared to send a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister: “Mrs May launched an impassioned defence of her agreement [in Parliament] following the resignations as she told MPs: ‘The British people want us to get this done.’”

Unfortunately for Mrs. May, however, the British people care about the terms May proposes. The 558-page draft Brexit agreement is accessible online here. Is this really Brexit?

The Telegraph notes that Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tory MPs, “delivered a hammer blow to Mrs May’s leadership as he asked the Prime Minister to her face why he should not submit a letter of no confidence in her leadership. Sources subsequently confirmed that the influential MP for North East Somerset will today send his letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee” (video below).

UPDATE: Dominic Green gets into the nitty gritty just enough to warrant his utter disgust with May in the pointed Weekly Standard column “Death by Brexit.”