Caravan update

The so-called migrant caravan, or some part thereof — an opportunistic figment of President Trump’s imagination, according to the talking heads among the mainstream media — has arrived in Tijuana. Hard news has nevertheless kept coming to such an extent that it has been difficult to keep up. I take it that we have here a test of wills between President Trump and the caravan supporters.

In reverse chronological order, without further comment, this is a selection of recent items of interest in which the headlines convey a good sense of the story. Don’t miss the items toward the bottom that you may have missed if you get your news from the New York Times and its ilk:

• Julie Watson, AP (November 24): Tijuana declares ‘humanitarian crisis,’ seeks UN help” (lagging the Arizona Republic story below).

• AFP (November 23): “Migrants defy Trump at Mexico border as US forces flex muscle.”

• Edmund DeMarche, Fox News (November 23): “Small group breaks from caravan, within 500 feet of US border, report says.”

• Rafael Carranza, Arizona Republic (November 22/23): Tijuana declares humanitarian crisis.”

• Wendy Fry, San Diego Tribune (November 22): “Small group breaks from caravan to press within 500 feet of U.S. border in Tijuana.”

• Greg Norman Fox News (November 20): “Migrant caravan at US border is harboring more than 500 criminals, Homeland Security claims.”

• Michael Burke, The Hill (November 20): “Trump administration paying undercover informants in migrant caravan: report.”

• Rafael Carranza, Arizona Republic (November 19): “Conditions worsen at shelter as more migrants approach Tijuana.”

• James Frederick, NPR (November 19): “Shouting ‘Mexico First,’ Hundreds In Tijuana March Against Migrant Caravan.”

• Sarah Kinosian, Guardian (November 19): “‘Tijuana first!’: protests grow against migrant caravan in Mexico.”