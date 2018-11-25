Donald Trump recommends

Reviewing President Trump’s Twitter feed to check his latest pronouncements on the so-called caravan, I find that he recommends the November 18 installment of Mark Levin’s FOX News show with Victor Davis Hanson. I have embedded video of the show below.

Trump noted that Professor Hanson “was a very good and interesting guest” on the show and also recommended his most recent book, The Second World Wars, as well as his forthcoming book, The Case For Trump.

The Sunday morning gabfests have become such crashing bores, I offer the video in lieu of this morning’s lineup. FOX News has also posted the full transcript of the show here.