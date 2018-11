It would have taken a Blue Wave for Heidi Heitkamp to hold her seat in North Dakota. There’s no such wave.

Nate Silver writes:

Heitkamp was a big underdog in the polls, but she’s losing by 20 points with 14 percent of precincts reported so far. It’s a very rough night for Democrats in very Trumpy areas.

The neighboring state of Montana is Trumpy. Let’s hope Jon Tester joins Heitkamp in the ranks of ex-Senators.