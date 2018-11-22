How can we miss him when he won’t go away?

John wrote about Barack Obama’s comments at the Obama Foundation conference in Chicago on Monday in “Barack melts down.” I added the video below to John’s post, but I want to take the liberty of bringing it to your attention here.

In the video we can observe the hauteur and condescension that we came to loathe about Obama. He combines unearned technocratic arrogance with the will to power. He thinks we didn’t get enough of it during the eight-year reign during which he lectured us at regular intervals to demonstrate his superiority and put us in our place. The otherwise mysterious reference to “mommy issues” that John notes adds an obvious element of projection to this incredibly offensive display.