The Daily Caller’s Richard Pollock has an exclusive report on an FBI raid. When I say FBI raid, I mean FBI raid. It involved some 16 agents making a house call on whistleblower Dennis Nathan Cain. The problem here seems to be that Cain is blowing the whistle on federal law enforcement (or the nonfeasance thereof) in matters pertaining to the Clinton crime family. As if that weren’t enough, Robert Mueller’s past service as FBI Director is implicated as well.

Pollock’s story is summarized in these bullet points:

• The FBI raided the home of a whistleblower who was in possession of documents regarding the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One, according to the whistleblower’s lawyer, Michael Socarras.

• The whistleblower, Dennis Nathan Cain, had turned the documents over to the Department of Justice’s inspector general and both the House and Senate Intelligence committees, according to the lawyer.

• The FBI rummaged through Cain’s home for six hours, even after the whistleblower handed over the documents, according to Socarras.

Please read the whole thing. Full of apparent nightmarish governmental wrongdoing of the in terrorem variety, it is almost unbelievable. Pollock is a meticulous reporter. He has done everything possible to verify his story and touch base with the parties involved. The FBI isn’t talking beyond this laconic statement: “On Nov. 19, the FBI conducted court authorized law enforcement activity in the Union Bridge, Maryland area. At this time, we have no further comment.”

Wanting to add something to Pollock’s thorough report, I called Cain attorney Michael Socarras and the Department of Justice Inspector General media officer to seek further comment. I have come away empty-handed so far but will take another whack at it on Monday.

At this point I can add only that a Google search on Dennis Nathan Cain whistleblower turns up additional stories at the Daily Wire and a few other conservative sites as well as, yes, Sputnik International. Somewhere in orbit, Sputnik International was the first to follow up on Pollock’s story.