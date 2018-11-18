It’s finally over in Florida

Almost two weeks after the election, we have definitive winners in the Florida Senate and governor’s races. Bill Nelson has conceded, falling about 10,000 votes short of Rick Scott. Andrew Gillum has conceded, as well. Ron DeSantis edged him by about 32,000 votes.

These are important wins for the GOP. However, with the two races both so close, it’s clear that the Democrats are very competitive in this pivotal state.

Although the two races were similar in outcome, they were somewhat different in nature. The gubernatorial race pitted a strongly conservative candidate against an ultra-liberal. (In that sense, it more closely resembled the Georgia gubernatorial race). The Senate contest featured a fairly popular mainstream Democrat against a fairly popular governor who, though a conservative, sometimes seems more of a pragmatist than an ideologue.

My sense is that Nelson might well have defeated DeSantis, while Scott might well have trounced Gillum. This, though, is pure speculation.

In any case, I’m delighted with the way things turned out, even if it was a little too close for comfort.