Loose Ends (55)

• I really thought this Chuck Schumer tweet had to be one of those fake Babylon Bee contrivances, but this is real, and has to be a contender for the most clueless tweet of the year, since it implicitly acknowledges that Trump was right about federal judges:

Of course, Schumer is not without some vigorous competition, like this tweet:

So who is this guy?

It figures.

• If you think Schumer’s tweet is a doozy, get a load of this story:

Hillary Clinton: Europe must curb immigration to stop rightwing populists Europe must get a handle on immigration to combat a growing threat from rightwing populists, Hillary Clinton has said, calling on the continent’s leaders to send out a stronger signal showing they are “not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support”. In an interview with the Guardian, the former Democratic presidential candidate praised the generosity shown by the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, but suggested immigration was inflaming voters and contributed to the election of Donald Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the EU. “I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said, speaking as part of a series of interviews with senior centrist political figures about the rise of populists, particularly on the right, in Europe and the Americas.

Translation: She wants to run in 2020. I especially like this bit of “news analysis” from the Guardian writer:

Clinton’s remarks are likely to prove controversial across Europe, which has struggled to form a unified position ever since more than 1 million migrants and refugees arrived in the EU in 2015.

First Schumer, and now Hillary. I think this is what Trump means by “winning.”

• Business Insider reported a couple years back on a Crowdpac study of the political leanings of different industries and professions, and while there were no great surprises here (hey, look—Hollywood leans left!) it was still interesting to see where people fell out when it was charted:

For some reason this study has suddenly started circulating again on social media, with several people observing that the industries clustered in the center (lobbyists, real estate, banking, pharmaceuticals, etc) tend to be the kind of industries engaged in “rent seeking,” i.e., dependent on government favoritism.