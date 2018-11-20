Media Alert

I will be filling in for Laura Ingraham on her radio show tomorrow. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some markets. We are still assembling the guest list, but the economy and the caravan will be among the topics covered, along with the genocidal horror that is Thanksgiving.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I enjoy hearing from Power Line readers.