Missing in Broward County

The manual recount that (I’m going out on a limb here) will confirm the victory of Florida Governor Rick Scott over incumbent nullity Bill Nelson continues, but there is a hold-up in Broward County:

Broward County’s ballot recount hit yet another snag Saturday with 2,040 ballots lost or misplaced.

The county’s eternally beleaguered Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes said they either misplaced, misfiled or mixed in with another stack.

One thing she said she was sure of: “The ballots are in this building.”

“There would be nowhere else for them to be,” Snipes said. “The ballots are in the building. The ballots are in the building.”

With a noon Sunday deadline looming, the three-person Canvassing Board was nonplussed and uncertain what to do.