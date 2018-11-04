More Mueller madness

The most recent newspaper accounts of the Mueller Switch Project report on the investigation of Roger Stone. Last week brought us the Wall Street Journal’s “Mueller Investigators Probe Roger Stone Conference Calls” (accessible here on Outline). The Journal proudly notes “the subpoena of information related to [Stone’ pre-election] conference calls which hasn’t been reported before[.]”

The Journal’s story was followed by the New York Times’s “Roger Stone Sold Himself to Trump’s Campaign as a WikiLeaks Pipeline. Was He?” (accessible here on Outline). Not to be outdone by the Journal, the Times proudly notes an “email exchange [between Stone and Steve Bannon], not previously reported[.]”

Reading the long Times story carefully one may infer that the Trump campaign had nothing to do with Wikileaks, with Julian Assange or with the hacking either of the DNC or Podesta emails. That is how I read it anyway. The Times works this element of the story in its accustomed style: “Mr. Bannon’s October 2016 email correspondence shows that the perception that Mr. Stone knew what WikiLeaks had in store for Mrs. Clinton spread to the highest levels of the Trump campaign. No evidence has emerged that Mr. Trump or his advisers alerted the authorities.”

Where have all the collusion flowers gone? Long time passing. We seem to be scraping bottom here.

Roger Stone seems to me an unsavory if entertaining character. Although he denies it now, he may have communicated with Julian Assange or may be guilty of some misconduct related to the investigation itself. I don’t know. Yet the Stone byway in the Mueller probe seems to me another aspect of Mueller madness that is itself unsavory, at least as reported by the Journal and the Times.