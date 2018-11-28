Omar uses hate crimes report…

Minnesota Rep-elect Ilhan Omar seized on the latest FBI report on hate crimes as the ostensible subject of a column for the Star Tribune. The Star Tribune published her column under the headline “Let us stand together as Americans in rejecting hate.” By the third paragraph, with the exception of one sentence portraying herself as a victim, she has moved on from the hate crimes report to her usual leftist shibboleths and bafflegab.

The hate crimes report serves as a pretext for Omar to present herself as a figure of tolerance and love. She nevertheless can’t get out of the first paragraph of her column before she is hating on President Trump: “The culture of intolerance spread by President Donald Trump has clearly emboldened racist individuals to acts of violence.”

I took a look at the report and related materials. Not surprisingly, I found Omar’s statement to be a striking example of what President Trump might call fake news. Her column is a disgrace to the Star Tribune, if not to Omar, who has already scraped bottom many times over — not that you would know it from reading the Star Tribune.

I responded to Omar in the RealClearPolitics column “Speaking of Hate, Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar Promotes It” (including links to the FBI report and press release). I am most grateful to the editors of RCP for the opportunity to write about Omar for the readers of their invaluable site. If you haven’t seen my column, please check it out.