Opinion Rhapsody

I haven’t seen the new biopic about Freddie Mercury and Queen, but from the reviews and such it looks pretty good. But in the meantime, some enterprising YouTubers who go by the name of Dustin and Genevieve have produced this “Bohemian Rhapsody” knockoff for the age of anti-social media, and it hits the target squarely:

Today’s chaser—I’d call this “bottom story of the day,” but that would be too cheesy:

Warrant: Man accused of bomb threat told NOPD he was referring to ‘bowel movement’ A man accused of threatening to blow up Willie’s Chicken Shack Tuesday night (Nov. 13) claimed to police when confronted about the allegation that his words were merely a reference to a bowel movement, the man’s warrant states. Arthur Posey, 30, was booked on charges in connection to a bomb threat after his story was not corroborated with the restaurant’s employees, New Orleans police wrote in the warrant. Shortly after police were made aware of the bomb threat at the Canal Street restaurant, an officer confronted Posey inside a business in the next block, where the officer saw Posey enter. Posey claimed to the officer he told a male employee he was going to “’blow the bathroom up,’ in reference to a bowel movement,” the warrant states. However, police say a Willie’s Chicken Shack employee told officers “Mr. Posey never told him anything about a bathroom.”

This week it looks like Florida Man needs to step up his game.