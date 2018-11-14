Rambling with Dr. Snipes

Well, I missed the interview of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda C. Snipes (as she likes to be known) with CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo yesterday. I have embedded a video clip via Benny Johnson’s Twitter feed below. Snipes’s remarks don’t seem to conform to the talking points for which Cuomo sought Swipes’s ratification. She seems a little slow on the uptake. And how disillusioning to have Snipes contradict the assurance of Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC that Snipes is a Republican! We seem to be living out a bad dream down in Florida.

Brenda Snipes, asked if her corrupt history has bearing on her illegal ballot handling in FL:

"I've been a Democrat all my life. In this position I've been very focused on party bc I want to treat all voters the same."

Snipes then rambles incoherently about how great she is ?!? pic.twitter.com/Y2m2RURJjE

— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2018