Posted on November 14, 2018 by Scott Johnson in 2018 Election, Democrats, Laughter is the Best Medicine, Media

Rambling with Dr. Snipes

Well, I missed the interview of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda C. Snipes (as she likes to be known) with CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo yesterday. I have embedded a video clip via Benny Johnson’s Twitter feed below. Snipes’s remarks don’t seem to conform to the talking points for which Cuomo sought Swipes’s ratification. She seems a little slow on the uptake. And how disillusioning to have Snipes contradict the assurance of Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC that Snipes is a Republican! We seem to be living out a bad dream down in Florida.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line