Shocker: Donations to Clinton Foundation plummet

At ZeroHedge, Tyler Durden reports that the Clinton Foundation “saw contributions dry up approximately 90 percent over a three-year period between 2014 and 2017, according to financial statements.” If there’s anything surprising about this report, it’s that the Clinton Foundation still receives as much as it does ($23 million in 2017) in contributions.

Why pay if you can’t play?

Durden notes that the Foundation is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the IRS. One subject of investigation is whether contributions to the Foundation led to favoritism for Hillary Clinton’s Department of State. According to the International Business Times, the Clinton-led State Department authorized $151 billion in Pentagon-brokered deals to 16 countries that donated to the Clinton Foundation – a 145 percent increase in completed sales to those nations over the same time frame during the Bush administration.

In addition, according to the same source, American defense contractors that donated to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and/or made personal payments to Bill Clinton for speaking engagements were listed as contractors in $163 billion worth of Pentagon-negotiated deals authorized by the Clinton State Department between 2009 and 2012.

Standing alone, these numbers don’t prove corruption, but they are suggestive of it. Certainly, if such evidence existed regarding Donald Trump and his family or the Bushes, it would be a staple of mainstream media reporting.

I’d love to know the current charitable activities of the nations and firms that have stopped donating to the Clinton Foundation. Are they contributing comparable sums to more genuine charities, pocketing the money, or finding new “pay to play” opportunities?

My guess is that it’s some combination of the second and third alternatives.