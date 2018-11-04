Telling admissions from the New York Times about anti-Semitism

The leftist media insists that President Trump is encouraging anti-Semitism even though he has never made a statement that fairly can be considered anti-Semitic. It relies in part on untenable inferences from statements by Trump that have nothing to do with Jews, and in part on claims that anti-Semitic incidents have risen since Trump became president.

Such incidents might well have increased since Trump’s victory. However, Gina Bellafante of the New York Times acknowledges that in New York City at least, anti-Semitic incidents were already on the rise before Trump was elected.

But the most interesting admission in Bellafante’s story about the increase of anti-Semitism in New York is this:

During the past 22 months, not one person caught or identified as the aggressor in an anti-Semitic hate crime has been associated with a far right-wing group.

Bellafante, goes on to note that not everyone who commits a hate crime is caught. She also assures us that white supremacists are driving anti-Semitism.

However, one can tell from her article that plenty of perpetrators have been caught. Otherwise, the head of the police department’s hate crimes unit would not be able to say “it’s every identity targeting every identity.”

“Every identity”? I doubt Jews are committing hate crimes.

Bellafante (or is it the police?) tactfully declines to say how many of those apprehended for anti-Semitic hate crimes are Muslims and how many are black. We learn, however, of the Muslim livery driver who jumped out of a car, started beating up a Jew, and yelled “Allah.” And we just learned that person who wrote anti-Semitic graffiti all over a synagogue in Brooklyn is an African-American and Democratic activist.

I don’t think you can blame Trump for the Muslim driver’s assault. The same goes for the Democratic activist, though I suppose it’s possible he thought he was helping his Party by contributing to the narrative that Trumpism causes anti-Semitic incidents.

Islamists have an obvious beef with Jews. Portions of the African-American community have a beef too (though its source seems less obvious). Otherwise, Ward 8 of the District of Columbia wouldn’t be represented on the city counsel by an anti-Semite, and politicians seeking black votes wouldn’t covet the anti-Semite’s endorsement.

Yet, Democrats and their media allies want to rule these populations out of the anti-Semitic equation and to focus on right-wing hate groups and President Trump.

The Times’ article contains one more telling admission:

When a Hasidic man or woman is attacked by anyone in New York City, mainstream progressive advocacy groups do not typically send out emails calling for concern and fellowship and candlelight vigils in Union Square, as they often do when individuals are harmed in New York because of their race or ethnicity or how they identify in terms of gender or sexual orientation.

To me, this selectivity smacks of soft anti-Semitism on the part of “mainstream progressive advocacy groups.” And the media’s sudden concern about a form of crime that, at least in New York City, was on the rise before November 2016 smacks of naked partisanship and intellectual dishonesty.