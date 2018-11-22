Thanksgiving in Pictures: Decline and Fall of the Romaine Empire Edition

All of the good Thanksgiving memes and cartoons will be old news by Saturday, so this calls for a special edition for the big day. And besides, I’m feeling vindicated in my relentless promotion of bacon and red meat (also whisky and red wine), since we now know about Killer Romaine! And don’t you just love the presumptuous media chatter about how not to let a pro-Trump person ruin your Thanksgiving dinner, as though everyone would love to talk about Ocasio-Cortez with their turkey. (Though you do have to admit there is a subtle match there.)
And finally. . . I couldn’t decide on just one, so here’s a special turkey shoot gallery: