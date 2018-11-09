The Elections Aren’t Over Yet

How could the rancor of the current political moment get worse? We could have recounts and disputed election results, which, unfortunately, is what is happening. On Tuesday the Republicans appeared to net three Senate seats, but two of them are now being challenged.

In Arizona, for reasons I don’t know, there apparently were a lot of uncounted ballots at the end of Election Day. As those ballots have been tabulated, Martha McSally’s narrow lead over dippy leftist Kyrsten Sinema has evaporated, and Sinema now has a slight lead. Meanwhile, a dispute arose because counties favorable to Sinema were giving voters who mailed in their ballots the opportunity to fix defects in them, while rural voters, on the average more likely to favor McSally, were not getting the same chance.

Republicans sued Wednesday night, and the lawsuit has already been settled. Rural voters will be given an equal right to correct their ballots. Reportedly there are still 400,000 uncounted votes, and the race is a virtual tie.

The situation in Florida, where Governor Rick Scott apparently defeated incumbent Bill Nelson, may be more sinister. Authorities in Broward County have failed to comply with Florida’s election laws–by no means for the first time–and Republicans are crying foul. Marco Rubio has weighed in:

This video,posted by an Independent Cong candidate in 18 (who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders in 16) purports to show BrowardCounty ballots being transported from polling places in private cars. Has anyone in local media looked into this claim or asked elections dept about it? https://t.co/1JztfdRudn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

A new & troubling allegation has emerged. A statement under penalty of perjury that #PalmBeachCounty filled out new ballots to replace damaged ones without allowing campaign representative to witness the process of creating the new ballot as required by #Florida law — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2018

Scott, currently Florida’s Governor, has opened fire on his enemies: “I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election,” he said. He has also commenced two lawsuits, both of which he has already won.

Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has a poor track record when it comes to legal compliance. Republicans not unreasonably suspect that she and her fellow Broward County Democrats are up to no good. Some are claiming that ballots are turning up where they should not be, somewhat like Al Franken’s notorious re-election. See Senator Rubio’s tweet above, also this:

A teacher in Florida found a container labeled “Provisional Ballot Box” in a storage area of her elementary school on Thursday.

I have no idea how deep the voter fraud runs, or how these races will turn out. For whatever reason, Republicans rarely seem to win contested, recounted races. Hence Hugh Hewitt’s book If It’s Not Close, They Can’t Cheat. Time will tell whether the Democrats are cheating, post-election, in Florida and Arizona. But the more important point is that voter integrity is so lax that any number of illegal votes have been cast and irretrievably counted. Those illegal votes may, in the end, give unearned victories to goofy leftist Kyrsten Sinema and inert incumbent Bill Nelson.