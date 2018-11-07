The far-left scorecard

Josh Kraushaar compiled what he calls the progressive scorecard from last night. Note that it includes only seriously contested races. (Bernie Sanders won, as did the 29 year-old airhead from New York with the hyphenated name):

Arizona governor: Garcia loses

Florida governor: Gillum loses

Georgia governor: Abrams loses

Maryland governor: Jealous loses

Texas senator: O’Rourke loses

California 45th: Porter trails

Nebraska 2nd: Eastman loses

Pennsylvania 1st: Wallace loses

Virginia 5th: Cockburn loses

Dave Weigel adds three more to the scorecard:

Indiana 9th: Liz Watson loses

New York 24th: Dana Balter loses

Wisconsin 1st: Randy Watson loses

This covers almost every region of the country. America isn’t quite ready for socialism yet.