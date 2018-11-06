The four big ones [UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EVENING: HAWLEY WINS!]

It looks like four Senate races will determine whether Republicans have the kind of night they hoped for two years ago when they considered the 2018 Senate landscape. These races are: Missouri, Arizona, Nevada, and Montana. If the GOP wins three out of the four, it will be something approaching that kind of night.

I don’t have a strong sense of these races yet. However, Henry Olsen seems mildly optimistic about Josh Hawley’s chances in Missouri. He acknowledges, though, that late-arriving returns from St. Louis might put Claire McCaskill over the top, as has happened before.

Olsen sees Arizona trending in Martha McSally’s direction. It was always hard for me to envisage hippie-dippie Kyrsten Sinema carrying Arizona once voters found out about her past. But the polls had me half-convinced that Sinema would win.

She might yet, but McSally looks like the favorite now.

UPDATE: In Arizona, with almost 60 percent of the vote in, McSally has a narrow lead — 49.3 percent to 48.4 percent. [NOTE: I think this report, which I picked up from another site, may be wrong. Politico says only about 20 percent of the vote is in with McSally leading by only about 8,000 votes].

UPDATE: Josh Hawley has been declared the winner in Missouri. This is great news. Hawley is outstanding, just the kind of guy the GOP needs in the Senate.

IN MONTANA: Sen. Jon Tester is out to an early lead. He’s up 54-43, and by 14,000 votes, with 18 percent of precincts reporting. In my view, this was always going to be the toughest of these four races for the GOP.

MONTANA UPDATE: Tester now leads by about 12,000 votes with one-quarter of the precincts reporting.