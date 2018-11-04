The Kavanaugh Report

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has released a 28-page memorandum summarizing its investigations of numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford et al. Attached to the memorandum are nearly 400 pages of exhibits. Committee investigators interviewed more than 40 witnesses, monitored social media and news reports and reviewed evidence provided by Kavanaugh and his accusers. The memorandum and exhibits are posted here. They are also accessible via the committee tweet below.

Senator Grassley reports that no third-party witnesses or other evidence substantiated any of the claims: “Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh.” One might infer that the misconduct allegations had the ulterior purpose of dispatching Kavanaugh without the bloody mess of a physical assassination.

FOX News has a good account of the memorandum here. By contrast with the lack of evidence supporting the claims of misconduct against Kavanaugh, the memorandum singles out the claim of one accuser and her creepy porn lawyer: “Indeed, the evidence appears to support the position that Julie Swetnick and Mr. Avenatti criminally conspired to make materially false statements to the Committee and obstruct the Committee’s investigation.”

Thank you, Senator Grassley.