The Power Line Show, Ep. 98: Talking Civil Rights with Gail Heriot

Just in time for your long Thanksgiving holiday listening pleasure, the latest edition of the Power Line Show features me in an extended conversation with one of our favorite civil rights legal experts, Gail Heriot of the University of San Diego’s Warren School of Law.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is out with a new report this week on Police Use of Force, and you know what that means—another sprightly dissent from Gail, who was appointed to the Commission by Mitch McConnell more than a decade ago. You can read Gail’s take on the report, and how the media misrepresented her views (as usual) here. Our conversation covers the current state of civil rights, the history and some of the recent work of the often politicized Commission, and how the “mismatch” hypothesis in college admissions has been vindicated, even if the media refuse to admit it.

