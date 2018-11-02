National Security Advisor John Bolton gave a speech naming and denouncing the Troika of Tyranny in our hemisphere — Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Bolton gave the speech in Miami, where the Miami Herald’s Franco Ordoñez wrote it up in a page-one story. Referring to the leaders of these leftist kleptocracies, Bolton called disparaged them as “clowns” and poured on the abuse: “These tyrants fancy themselves strongmen and revolutionaries, icon and luminaries. In reality they are clownish, pitiful figures more akin to Larry, Curly and Moe. The ‘Three Stooges’ of socialism are true believers, but they worship a false God.”

The stooges of of socialism are not to be confused with the alleged stages of capitalism set forth by Karl Marx. The highest stooge of socialism is probably to be found in the United States among various contenders for the crown in the Democratic Party.

Gone for the moment at least are the days of President Obama’s abasement of the United States before the stooges of socialism around the world. Bolton told the Herald that the United States will impose new sanctions on Cuba because it hasn’t followed through with commitments made to Obama to improve democracy and human rights. “Its performance toward democracy and human rights is worse,” he said.

The Castroites whom Obama befriended and emboldened are really taking it hard. The Herald has posted the video below together with Ordoñez’s story over this caption: “Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country’s political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish ‘Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!’ It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.”