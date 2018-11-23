‘Tis the Season for Politics

The Democrats’ Holiday Store is open for business. The store’s merchandise offers a useful, if depressing, glimpse into the mentality of today’s Democratic Party.

If you can’t wrap a Christmas present without dragging politics into it, the Democrats are selling Donkey Gift Wrap paper:

This shirt sums up the Democrats’ “Resistance.” Dissent will be the highest form of patriotism–march! protest! speak out!–until the next time we have a Democratic president:

This one displays a rather stunning lack of self-knowledge. Do Democrats really not understand that their party is ground zero for hate?

The “Issue Button Pack” includes something for everyone. Every Democrat, anyway:

With luck, your holiday season will not be infected by politics, and your least welcome Christmas present will be a lump of coal rather than an item from the Democrats’ Holiday Store.