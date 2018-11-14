To Kraditor’s credit

Yesterday in “Kraditor’s rights” I posted the email we received from the prominent Boston University Professor emerita Aileen Kraditor. Professor Kraditor’s hortatory message instructed us to “hire a proofreadwe.” I thought that was funny. Exercising my skills at close reading, I also found the tone obnoxious.

I had second thoughts about that and readers whom I respect persuasively disagreed with me. This morning, however, I heard back from Professor Kraditor herself. She writes: “Mr. Johnson: On the issue, you’re right; I apologize; thank you.” I am most grateful to Professor Kraditor for her gracious response. Indeed, I hope it is not too late for me to learn from her example.