Trump the Dictator?

Far-left billionaire Tom Steyer is one of the world’s most notorious hypocrites. These days, he is devoting many millions to the cause of impeaching President Trump. In advance of the midterms, he is flooding Facebook with anti-Trump ads, including this one, “A Modern Dictator’s Playbook.”

Steyer’s video says that Trump is well on the way to being a dictator like Saddam Hussein (because he feeds enemies into wood chippers?), Hugo Chavez (this one is funny, since Chavez was idolized by the American left), Vladimir Putin (Trump is exactly like Putin, because Putin murders journalists while Trump criticizes them), Recep Erdogan (per Barack Obama, one of his favorite foreign leaders) and Kim Jong-un (hard to tell what the analogy is here).

A sane person would say that in order to be a dictator, you have to…dictate. In the American context, this presumably would mean issuing unconstitutional executive orders. But that is what Barack Obama did, not Donald Trump.

There is no point dissecting the video in detail. It is much too stupid for that. Here it is:

Tom Steyer isn’t dumb. He must understand how laughable his propaganda campaign against President Trump is. But the leftist’s quest for power knows no bounds.