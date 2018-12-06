A note to commenters

Our comments have been inundated with pornographic spam over the past week. This is not acceptable to us. I have therefore combed though comments to remove the pornographic spam that has evaded our filters. It is a mind-numbing and time-consuming chore to try to keep up with the spam. I am sure that I have overlooked some in the process.

I have accordingly had our software settings changed to withhold comments containing a link, as the pornographic spam does. Comment containing a link will now require my review and approval. If you post a comment with a link, it will await my review in Disqus moderation. I ask that you lighten my load and comment without links. If you include a link in your comment, it will sit in Disqus purgatory until I get around to it.