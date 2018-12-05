As Usual, It’s All About Donald Trump

Tributes to the late President George H.W. Bush are pouring in from all points of the political compass. The tributes focus, appropriately, on President Bush’s personal qualities. But there is an obvious subtext. The liberal media, which deplored Bush when he was an active politician, is happy to praise him now because it provides an opportunity to highlight President Donald Trump’s alleged failings of character and personality. Sometimes the contrast is merely implicit, but liberals don’t want anyone to miss the point. Our friends at Grabien compiled this montage of Bush vs. Trump commentary from the liberal media. It is, I think, far from exhaustive:

I look forward to the day when something happens in the news that is not immediately spun to reflect badly on Donald Trump, but I don’t suppose that day will come soon–not until after November 2020, at any rate.